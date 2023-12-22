© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Indiana unemployment rate ticks up in November, highest in more than two years

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST
A sign that reads "Welcome Job Seekers."
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
Indiana's unemployment rate in November 2023 is the same as the U.S. rate, the first time the state hasn't been lower than its national counterpart in more than three years.

Indiana’s unemployment rate ticked up a tenth of a percentage point last month, to 3.7 percent — the highest the rate has been in more than two years.

A 3.7 percent unemployment rate for Indiana matches the national unemployment rate. That’s the first time the state rate hasn’t been lower than the overall U.S. rate in more than three and a half years.

An economic outlook delivered to state lawmakers this week projects employment growth will slow significantly in 2024 and forecasts job losses in the two years after that. Still, that same forecaster a year ago predicted Indiana would see jobs increase by just 0.4 percent this year; job growth has actually been around 2 percent for the Hoosier State.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate — a key number that measures both people with a job and those actively looking for work — halted a three-month decline in November, holding steady at 63.3 percent, better than the national rate.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith