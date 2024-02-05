© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Indiana Senate passes bill to provide tax breaks for preserving wetlands

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published February 5, 2024 at 8:14 PM EST
An interdunal wetland at Miller Woods in Indiana Dunes National Park, 2011.
Wikimedia Commons
The Indiana Senate showed unanimous support for a bill that provides tax breaks for developers and homeowners that preserve wetlands – like this interdunal wetland at Miller Woods in Indiana Dunes National Park.

The Indiana Senate showed unanimous support for a bill that provides tax breaks for developers and homeowners that preserve wetlands. It now heads to the state House for consideration.

SB 246 would allow the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to certify some acres of ground as a wildland.

The bill's author, Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange) said developers have told her the bill would not only give them an incentive not to destroy those wetlands, but it would encourage homeowners to maintain them over time.

READ MORE: Wetland experts say they weren't consulted on state bill reducing protections

Indiana wetland advocates overwhelmingly support this bill and oppose the one in the House, HB 1383 — which would seek to take away more wetland protections. They say that bill has been fast-tracked through the legislature and could get a vote in the Senate as early as Tuesday.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.
