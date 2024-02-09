Six Republican candidates file to run for governor in Indiana's most expensive primary ever

It appears Indiana’s Republican primary ballot for governor this year will have six candidates after this week’s filing deadline.

The open race for governor has attracted some big names. The candidates who’ve filed on the GOP side are U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), former state Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former Indiana Economic Development Corporation chief Eric Doden, former state Attorney General Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour.

The surprising name on that list is the last one, Reitenour, who describes herself as “a believer in Jesus Christ, a proud wife and mother of five.”

🎉 This week, our campaign has etched its name in Indiana political history by securing a spot on the primary ballot, not with deep-pocketed donors, but by embodying the values of preparation, hard work, and diligence. In a political landscape dominated by big money and special… pic.twitter.com/mWfAi6A5EY — Jamie Reitenour for Indiana Governor (@Jamie4INgov) February 7, 2024

Braun, Chambers, Crouch and Doden each entered 2024 with more than $1 million in their campaign accounts. Hill raised more than $350,000 last year. And Reitenour entered this year with less than $15,000 in her account.

Early, in-person voting for the primary begins April 9.

