Governor signs legislation to require notification of health care mergers

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation that is meant to address the over consolidation of health care in the state. The new law requires hospitals and other “health care entities” that have mergers and acquisitions that cross a $10 million threshold to notify the attorney general.

The attorney general can then do an antitrust review, but would not have the authority to approve or deny the merger or acquisition. SEA 9 does not have any penalty provision if someone fails to notify the attorney general.

READ MORE: Attorney general’s office could receive notification for health care mergers under new bill

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2024 legislative bill tracker.

The new law also requires the information in the notification to be sealed. Some lawmakers are concerned the new law will require people to share "private information from private businesses" with the government.

Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown), one of the measure's authors, said it’s a simple notification and an effort to address Indiana’s high health care costs.

The legislation is based on a recommendation from the Health Care Cost Oversight Task Force. It takes effect July 1, 2024.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.