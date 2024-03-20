Lawmakers shift the way Indiana funds gaming enforcement, add more legislative oversight

A new law changes the way Indiana gaming enforcement is funded. And Democrats say the shift will “choke off” and “defund” the state gaming police.

Previously, the Indiana Gaming Commission could use fines and penalties it collected from casinos to fund its enforcement actions.

Not anymore. Rather, lawmakers sent more state budget dollars to the agency. But they also blocked the executive branch from shifting money to the gaming commission if it needs more funding for enforcement. Instead, the commission must get approval from legislators on the State Budget Committee.

Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) said that’s asking for trouble and undermining public confidence in gaming enforcement.

“And for what?” Pierce said. “What has gone wrong? What problem is being solved? What public policy is being advanced? Apparently, we just think the Gaming Commission has been too hard on the gaming operators. They’ve been too mean to them.”

Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn) said the change in SEA 256 is simply providing a little more oversight when gaming enforcement requires more money.

“Wouldn’t we, as the policymakers that make the rules for the casino industry and the gaming industry, wouldn’t we want to know that?” Smaltz said.

The funding change comes after three former Republican state lawmakers have pleaded guilty to federal crimes in recent years related to a casino operator barred from the industry by the Gaming Commission.

