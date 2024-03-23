Fresh Air Weekend: A former nun's 'Cloistered' life; A foster parent's heartache

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

A former nun explains why she ran away from her 'Cloistered' life: After her father died when she was 24, Catherine Coldstream entered a Carmelite monastery where she lived a life of prayer and obedience for 12 years. Her new memoir is Cloistered: My Years as a Nun.

'James' reimagines Twain's 'Huckleberry Finn' with mordant humor, and horror: Percival Everett's retelling of Mark Twain's 1885 classic focuses on Huck's enslaved companion. James is a tale so inspired, you won't be able to imagine reading the original without it.

A foster parent reflects on loving — and letting go of — the children in his care: Mark Daley always knew the goal was reunification — but he was still devastated when the young boys in his care returned to their birth family. He writes about the experience in his new memoir, Safe.

