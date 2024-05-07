Two competitive statewide primaries on the ballot: GOP governor and Democratic U.S. Senate

Indiana voters will decide two competitive statewide primary races today — including the most expensive primary in state history.

Six Republicans are vying for the nomination to replace term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb and have spent a combined total of around $40 million.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) has long been considered the frontrunner. But his competition includes Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former state commerce secretary Brad Chambers, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, former state Attorney General Curtis Hill and religious conservative Jamie Reitenour.

Braun’s run for governor has opened up his Senate seat. And there are two Democrats hoping to flip it: former state lawmaker and retired lobbyist Marc Carmichael and Dr. Valerie McCray, a clinical psychologist.

The Democratic gubernatorial primary and Republican U.S. Senate primary are both uncontested — former state schools chief Jennifer McCormick and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Columbia City) will be their party’s nominees, respectively.

