Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann retiring next year

Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann will retire in June of 2025, at the end of her current contract, after serving nearly a decade as head of the statewide community college system.

Ellspermann became Ivy Tech president in early 2016, leaving her role as lieutenant governor after rumors of a strained relationship with then-Gov. Mike Pence.

In a statement, Ellspermann said her current job has given her the opportunity to “change lives, strengthen communities and fuel our workforce and economy.”

She highlighted what she views as major accomplishments of her tenure, including adoption of a flat-rate tuition model for full-time students, partnerships with public and private colleges and universities, and expansion of the college’s nursing program, which is the top producer of associate-level nurses in the country.

The Ivy Tech board will choose Ellspermann’s successor over the next several months.

