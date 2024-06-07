© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann retiring next year

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:54 AM EDT
Sue Ellspermann speaks at a lectern, with the Ivy Tech logo repeated several times on a backdrop behind her. Ellspermann is a White woman with blonde hair. She is wearing glasses, a black jacket over a yellow top, and an Ivy Tech lapel pin.
Eric Weddle
/
WFYI
Sue Ellspermann became Ivy Tech president in 2016, leaving her role as Indiana's lieutenant governor.

Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann will retire in June of 2025, at the end of her current contract, after serving nearly a decade as head of the statewide community college system.

Ellspermann became Ivy Tech president in early 2016, leaving her role as lieutenant governor after rumors of a strained relationship with then-Gov. Mike Pence.

In a statement, Ellspermann said her current job has given her the opportunity to “change lives, strengthen communities and fuel our workforce and economy.”

She highlighted what she views as major accomplishments of her tenure, including adoption of a flat-rate tuition model for full-time students, partnerships with public and private colleges and universities, and expansion of the college’s nursing program, which is the top producer of associate-level nurses in the country.

The Ivy Tech board will choose Ellspermann’s successor over the next several months.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
