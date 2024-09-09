Indiana's voter registration deadline for the 2024 general election is less than a month away

People in Indiana who want to vote in this fall’s election have about a month left to register or update their registration.

The 2024 general election voter registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 7.

To be eligible to vote, you have to be 18 years old by Election Day, a citizen of the United States, and have lived at your current address in Indiana for at least 30 days before Election Day.

You’re not eligible to vote if you’re currently in prison. You automatically regain voting rights after leaving prison, though you may need to re-register.

The easiest way to register or check your registration is by visiting IndianaVoters.com. You can also register by mail or in person at your local election administrator’s office.

On the website, you can also request an absentee, vote-by-mail ballot; find early voting locations; and see who's on your ballot.

When registering, you have to provide some proof of residence. The easiest way to do that is by submitting your driver’s license or state ID number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

You can also provide proof of residence via a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document that shows your name and address.

