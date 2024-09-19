McCormick's utility affordability plan aims for 'balance' between ratepayers, utility profits

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick said Indiana needs to prioritize Hoosier citizens and businesses over utility companies’ profits.

McCormick unveiled a utility affordability plan Thursday.

The campaign noted that the average monthly utility bill per 1,000 kWh has increased by an average of about 84 percent in the last 20 years across Indiana’s five investor-owned utility companies.

Indiana’s median household income has increased about 64 percent in that time.

McCormick said rate increases come up in nearly every conversation she has with Hoosiers.

“It’s a business and they have to raise those rates,” McCormick said. “They’re questioning the pace and just the excessive amount at once.”

McCormick’s plan includes restoring higher net metering rates the credits customers with solar panels get on their bills for excess energy they produce. Republicans phased out those higher rates years ago — and McCormick said that’s because they’re not looking out for citizens and small businesses.

Part of McCormick’s plan is appointing commissioners to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission that are more “ratepayer friendly.”

“They feel like the IURC is a rubber stamp and there’s very little voice that is even considered in the local impact on business,” McCormick said.

McCormick also wants to restore a program developed under former Gov. Mitch Daniels called Energizing Indiana. It required utility companies to make investments in energy efficiency, including rebates and home energy audits.

“It was more of an education piece on how to get those costs down and also usage,” McCormick said.

McCormick’s proposals also include banning utility companies from using ratepayer dollars for lobbying, advertising and political contributions.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.