Mike Braun pitches policies aimed at helping Hoosiers dealing with inflation

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 3, 2024 at 3:38 PM EDT
Mike Braun stands in front of a pile of firewood. Braun is a White man with dark, graying hair. He is wearing glasses and a gray sport coat over a blue shirt.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun said he wants to eliminate taxes on retirement income and service workers' tips.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun is proposing a series of policies that he says will help Hoosiers dealing with the effects of inflation.

Braun’s plan would add onto his property tax reduction proposal by eliminating taxes for retirement income and tips. The Republican is also proposing a series of “tax holidays” — periods where the sales tax would be waived on certain items.

Under Braun’s plan, those would include back-to-school holidays in January and August, for school supplies, clothes and computers; an outdoor recreation holiday in the spring, for biking, hiking and hunting supplies; and youth sports holidays in the spring and fall, for sports equipment.

Braun would also push for further reductions to the tax businesses pay on their equipment.

Outside of taxes, Braun’s proposal includes measures to potentially stop utility companies from retiring coal- and natural gas-fired power plants and speed up permitting for some solar farms.

And the Republican candidate wants to continue work on eliminating state regulations while also potentially firing state employees he deems unnecessary.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
