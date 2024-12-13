© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Indiana Supreme Court considers expanding liability protection for religious groups

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 13, 2024 at 3:45 PM EST
The Indiana Supreme Court chamber.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Religious organizations are immune from typical liability for injuries that occur on their premises "used primarily for worship services." An Indiana Supreme Court case could expand what counts as those premises.

Indiana is seemingly the only state that shields religious organizations from regular liability if someone is injured on their property. The state Supreme Court is considering a case that could expand that protection even further.

State law says religious organizations’ immunity from typical liability covers their “premises … used primarily for worship services.” What exactly that covers is up for debate at the court.

A man was injured while building a storage shed for an Evansville church, adjacent to its parking lot. His attorney, James Stoltz, said there are no worship services happening in that shed.

“The phrase is there for a reason,” Stoltz said. “And that phrase should not be ignored.”

READ MORE: Indiana Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly weaken Indiana public records access law

But Alex Beeman, representing the church, noted a previous Supreme Court decision included parking lots in the law’s definition of premises. In an exchange with Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, Beeman said extending that to a storage shed is a logical step.

“Under the traditional notions of premises, I think that clearly includes any sort of out building, storage shed, dumpster on the premises,” Beeman said.

“How do we know that?” Slaughter asked.

“‘Cause I think that’s just the typical, ordinary — the plain, ordinary meaning,” Beeman replied.

There is no timetable for the court’s decision.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith