House committee passes measure to prevent additional skill tests for non-accredited diplomas

A bill concerning non-accredited, non-public high school diplomas received robust debate in the House Education Committee this week.

HB 1348 says employers and higher education institutions cannot impose additional skill tests on prospective students and employees who were homeschooled or received another form of schooling that resulted in them earning a non-accredited high school diploma.

Rep. Tim Wesco (R- Osceola) is the bill’s author. He said the measure is necessary because some state employers require prospective employees without accredited diplomas to take skill tests —something their peers who have diplomas from accredited schools don’t have to do. Wesco said that is discriminatory.

“If you want someone to prove their high school diploma really has meat to it, then require the same of everyone,” he said.

Democrats opposed the bill. Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) said homeschool students aren’t required to meet the same standards as students in public schools, so additional skill tests aren’t unreasonable.

“You’re a high school graduate because somebody says you are. That’s really the end of the requirements here. That’s really what we’re down to,” he said. “I would think the homeschools would want to have their students take some kind of a test or some qualification so these doubts go away.”

The bill passed committee along party lines with Republicans in support and Democrats opposing it.

