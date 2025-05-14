© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Stand for independent news. Protect public voices. Save Your WBOI. Here’s how.

Indiana to execute Benjamin Ritchie after Gov. Mike Braun declines to grant clemency

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 14, 2025 at 3:07 PM EDT
The western exterior of the Indiana Statehouse, at night.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The authority to grant clemency to an Indiana death row inmate rests with the governor. The Indiana Parole Board can provide a recommendation to the governor.

Gov. Mike Braun announced Wednesday he will not grant clemency to death row inmate Benjamin Ritchie, convicted of the 2000 killing of Beech Grove police officer William Toney.

That comes after the Indiana Parole Board did not recommend clemency.

The board held clemency hearings earlier this week and last week. Ritchie’s team argued lifelong brain damage from Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder should spare him from execution.

In a letter to the governor, Gwendolyn Horth, the chair of the parole board said they considered that evidence. But she said the board also weighed Ritchie’s history of conduct issues in prison and the promise a jury made to Toney’s friends and family that Ritchie would be put to death.

READ MORE: Indiana disability rights advocates urge clemency for death row inmate Benjamin Ritchie

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The letter said the mitigating factors — Ritchie’s prenatal alcohol exposure, childhood lead exposure and history of abuse and neglect as a child — were already considered during Ritchie’s original trial and appeals process.

Ritchie’s execution is scheduled for May 20.

This story has been updated to include Gov. Mike Braun's announcement that he will not grant clemency.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith