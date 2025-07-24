DOE cancels loan for major electric power line project, company aims to build it anyway

The U.S. Department of Energy canceled its loan for a major electric power line project that would run from western Kansas to Indiana’s border with Illinois.

The agency said the nearly $5 billion loan commitment was “rushed out the door” during the final days of the Biden administration.

But the Grain Belt Express line isn’t necessarily dead. In a statement, the company behind the project said it still plans to build the transmission line with private funding while advancing the president’s goals for “American energy and technology dominance.”

Courtesy of Grain Belt Express

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) pushed to terminate the loan for the Grain Belt Express. He said it takes land away from Missouri farmers and ranchers.

Advocates said the power line project would help ensure reliability on the grid while allowing Indiana utilities to purchase cheap, clean power.

