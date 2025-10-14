Horseshoe Casino workers vote to authorize strike for union recognition, increased wages

Over 200 casino workers in Central Indiana overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike for union recognition. The Hoosier workers are also demanding better short-term disability pay, increased wages and safer parking lots. The vote to authorize a strike does not mean workers will strike.

Horseshoe Indianapolis casino workers said they have fought to become a union for six months. However, the workers claim their employer ignored their attempts to be recognized.

The workers and casino management agreed on October 17 for the union election, but it has been “postponed indefinitely” due to the federal government shutdown.

Dustin Roach is the President of Teamsters Local 135, the union representing the workers. He said the casino dealers want to have a voice and they want to have a union. Roach said Local 135 offered a “neutral” third party to conduct the union election. But he says the company did not respond.

“With the company's blatant disrespect, and ignoring that request, we are going to now strike to demand recognition. That strike will unfold in the coming days,” he said.

Roach said he is giving the company a little time to reach out and recognize the workers as a union.

Ericka Hacker is a table games dealer at the casino. She calls the company’s 3 percent pay increases “insulting” and said the workers are fighting for better wages.

“With the economy rising and how much everything is increased throughout the years, an 11-cent raise means absolutely nothing,” Hackler said.

Looking for answers on statewide issues? We've got you covered with our project Civically, Indiana.

The workers say they also need safer parking. The current lot is shared with the players and the casino dealers. This allegedly has resulted in sexual harassment, damaged cars and threats of physical violence.

The workers did not specify a date for a potential strike. Horseshoe Casino did not respond to a request for comment.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.