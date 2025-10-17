© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Horseshoe Casino workers launch first day of strike for union recognition

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:56 PM EDT
A group of people are marching in a circle holding red and white picket signs that say "Horseshoe Teamsters on Strike" There is a man wearing black pants and a grey jacket. There is a woman in all black and one woman wearing a black short sleeve shirt and blue jeans with a black jacket tied around her hips.
Timoria Cunningham
/
IPB News
Workers say the stoppage is in response to the casino not recognizing their union. Workers voted last week to authorize the strike and give the company time to recognize the union. The workers delivered a letter to the company seeking that recognition, but table games dealer Ericka Hacker said that letter, along with others, have been ignored.

Around 150 Indiana casino workers started a strike Friday against Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. Workers say the stoppage is in response to the casino not recognizing their union.

Workers voted last week to authorize the strike. They said they wanted to give the company time to recognize the union.

The workers delivered a letter to the company seeking that recognition, but table games dealer Ericka Hacker said that letter, along with others, have been ignored. Hacker said she will strike until their demands are met because she feels undervalued and unappreciated.

“We will stand here 24 hours, seven days a week, until you recognize us,” Hacker said.

They are demanding better short-term disability pay, increased wages and safer parking lots.

The workers and casino management agreed on an Oct. 17 union election, but it has been "postponed indefinitely" due to the federal government shutdown.

READ MORE: Horseshoe Casino workers vote to authorize strike for union recognition, increased wages

Looking for more reporting on statewide issues? Check out our projects Civically, Indiana and our climate questions project ipbs.org/climatequestions.

Hacker encouraged customers to boycott the establishment.

Dustin Roach is the president of Teamsters Local 135, the union representing the casino workers. He said he hopes the casino reaches out to the union so they can begin the bargaining.

“Sometimes these companies don't realize that if they just sat down and spoke with their workers—listened to their workers and gave their workers a voice and a seat at the table, then they wouldn't be at this point,” he said.

Roach said since the workers had to strike, the union’s demands have changed. The union plans to offer the company a preliminary contract that will help protect workers while they negotiate their first contract with the casino.

Despite not being officially recognized as a union, Local 135 representatives said they will still receive strike pay.

Horseshoe Indianapolis did not respond to a request for comment.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
IPB News
Timoria Cunningham
See stories by Timoria Cunningham