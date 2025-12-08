Horseshoe Casino workers vote to unionize after eight-month fight to gain recognition

Sixty-eight percent of workers at an Indianapolis casino voted to unionize Friday — something they have been working on since April.

Horseshoe Indianapolis challenged 50 votes. However, since a majority of casino dealers voted to unionize, the challenge was overruled. This comes after the election was postponed by nearly two months due the government

shutdown.

READ MORE: Horseshoe Casino workers vote to authorize strike for union recognition, increased wages

Casino dealers came back to work Monday after a seven-week strike following months of protests and letters to the company. They demanded better short-term disability pay, higher wages and safer parking lots.

Horseshoe Indianapolis did not respond to a request for comment.

The employees are a part of Teamsters Local 135, which represents over 12,000 workers across Indiana.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org