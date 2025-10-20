After IDS print ends, Purdue student paper delivers ‘solidarity’ edition to Bloomington

Purdue students made a free press edition of their newspaper, The Exponent, and distributed 3,000 copies across Indiana University’s Bloomington campus. The front page reads, “We Student Journalists Must Stand Together.”

The move comes after the Indiana University Media School fired its director of student media andended the final Indiana Daily Student print meduim -- special themed editions,like the last one planned about homecoming. The IDS still publishes online.

In a post on X, Kyle Charters, The Exponent's publisher, called the distribution "Operation Clandestine Delivery.”

“We delivered special edition Exponents to the IU campus after the University admin there canceled @IDSnews print editions. Student journalism solidarity,” he posted.

The decision to end the last printed IDS editions is a culmination of disagreements over new student media strategy, and akey conflict is print publication. The Media School’s strategycut weekly newspaper printing last year (leaving special editions) to curb debt. But IDS staffsaid cutting print is the wrong strategy.

The school and paper collided again last week over whether or not the special printed edition for homecoming could include non-homecoming news. In the dissagreement, the school cut printing for special editions as well.

An email statement sent on behalf of Chancellor David Reingold said ending the special editions was a financial decision.

“To be clear, the campus’ decision concerns the medium of distribution, not editorial content,” the statement said.

But many student journalists and press organizations disagreed and accused IU of censorship. Though legal experts say more facts are needed to substantiate that claim, the accusations made statewide and national news.

In an interview with WFYI, Exponent publisher Charters said he and Purdue students initially offered to print the now-cancelled special homecoming edition, but the IDS declined.

“It understandably decided to turn us down,” Charters said. “I think out of fear … that there would be some further retribution from the school.”

He said Exponent staff then chose to write a four-page special edition focused on the value of journalism and student media.

It includes editorials and letters that emphasize the importance of preserving editorial independence on college campuses -- written by the editors-in-chief of both student papers, other student journalists and an IU alumna.

“You know it’s just a time where we feel like the first amendment, and journalism in general, is under attack – student journalism particularly,” Charters said. “It’s important for us to stay together.”

Purdue student journalists also had challenges this year. In a May 30 letter, Purdue told its students’ paper, historically known as The Purdue Exponent, that it would no longer distribute the paper on campus. It also revoked the student journalists’ parking passes and told them to stop using “Purdue” in the paper’s name and only call it “The Exponent.”

In a statement Purdue said providing distribution is not “consistent with the principles of freedom of expression, institutional neutrality and fairness to provide the services and accommodations described in the letter to one media organization but not others.”

The Exponent is financially and editorially independent, and the university did not prevent the student newspaper from publishing or distributing. It also publishes online.

Charters said IDS staff told hime they appreciated the Exponent’s special edition. He said it doesn’t matter if IU and Purdue are rivals.

“I think some things are more important than the rivalry,” Charters said. “For us and for a lot of people freedom of the press and student media is very important.”

The IDS and Indiana University had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

WFIU reporter Ethan Sandweiss and WFYI reporter Zak Cassel contributed to this reporting.

Contact WFYI Morning Edition newscaster and reporter Abriana Herron at aherron@wfyi.org.

