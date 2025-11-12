© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

U Can Crush Hunger goes above and beyond goes for food pantries

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published November 12, 2025 at 4:14 PM EST
Community Harvest Food Bank provided the organizers with six barrels for food collection, all of which were filled up several times over during the course of the rally.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
File photo

Local colleges and universities surpassed the goal for the 11th Annual U Can Crush Hunger Campaign: Energized by NIPSCO and the NISource Charitable Foundation

The goal for the 2025 contest was to collect 125,000 pounds for Community Harvest Food Bank, but when the event ended Friday, participants had collected 137,335 pounds of food.

Purdue Fort Wayne won the event with 43,875 pounds of food collected. Indiana Tech came in second with just under 20,000 pounds of food collected.

According to a press release, every dollar and pound of food raised in this competition will support hunger relief initiatives within the counties where food and funds are collected, including all partner school pantries.

Final tally of what was collected:

  1. PFW - 43,875 lbs
  2. Indiana Tech - 19,995 lbs
  3. University of Saint Francis - 17,451 lbs
  4. Ivy Tech - 13,047 lbs
  5. Manchester University - 11,893 lbs
  6. Trine University - 11,628 lbs
  7. IU Fort Wayne - 10,856 lbs

  8. Huntington University - 8,590 lbs
Tags
Education Community Harvest Food Bankfood banks
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green