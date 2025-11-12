U Can Crush Hunger goes above and beyond goes for food pantries

Local colleges and universities surpassed the goal for the 11th Annual U Can Crush Hunger Campaign: Energized by NIPSCO and the NISource Charitable Foundation

The goal for the 2025 contest was to collect 125,000 pounds for Community Harvest Food Bank, but when the event ended Friday, participants had collected 137,335 pounds of food.

Purdue Fort Wayne won the event with 43,875 pounds of food collected. Indiana Tech came in second with just under 20,000 pounds of food collected.

According to a press release, every dollar and pound of food raised in this competition will support hunger relief initiatives within the counties where food and funds are collected, including all partner school pantries.

Final tally of what was collected: