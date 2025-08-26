Fort Wayne City Council members want administration to do more on homelessness

Fort Wayne City councilmen Russ Jehl and Dr. Scott Myers want the city to do more about the homeless.

They sent a letter to City Attorney Malak Heiny on Monday asking for City Hall to confront what they say is an over-burdening of “people on the streets.”

Second-district Republican Councilman Jehl is currently serving as the council president. Myers, also a Republican, represents the fourth district and is a physician.

The two said that they have heard from constituents and businesspeople about what they characterize as “dangerous encampments” encroaching on neighborhoods.

They cited the actions of California Governor Gavin Newsome, a democrat, and President Donald Trump’s executive orders as agreement by both political parties on the issue.

"Although these two elected officials are philosophically opposed, they are similar in approach, and yet they have both identified this as an ongoing issue and have offered a tangible approach to address the community portions," they wrote in the letter.

"Other Indiana cities like Bloomington and South Bend have begun to address this issue. Here, we are way behind."

One of the suggestions in the letter was to limit or be more selective in services provided to those suffering from homelessness.

Other suggestions include coordinating the work of non-profits receiving municipal funds and reducing encampment opportunities on public property.

After the release of the letter, Mayor Sharon Tucker released a statement touting the city’s recent efforts in this regard, including the hiring of the first Manager of Homeless Services in March.

"Under the leadership of Mayor Sharon Tucker and her administration, addressing the issue of homelessness has been and continues to be a top priority," the statement read. "Leaders within City government, as well as the nonprofit and private sectors, are actively working to address it with both compassion and urgency."

Mayor Tucker and her team have met with City Council regarding the homelessness challenge, and more meetings are scheduled...We welcome collaboration and support from all City Council members to identify additional resources that can provide effective and compassionate solutions for our community."

Officials are also working to convene an encampment task force as a way to move people from encampments to shelters and other services.

Copies of both letters can be found below.