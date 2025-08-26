Fort Wayne City Council members want administration to do more on homelessness
Fort Wayne City councilmen Russ Jehl and Dr. Scott Myers want the city to do more about the homeless.
They sent a letter to City Attorney Malak Heiny on Monday asking for City Hall to confront what they say is an over-burdening of “people on the streets.”
Second-district Republican Councilman Jehl is currently serving as the council president. Myers, also a Republican, represents the fourth district and is a physician.
The two said that they have heard from constituents and businesspeople about what they characterize as “dangerous encampments” encroaching on neighborhoods.
They cited the actions of California Governor Gavin Newsome, a democrat, and President Donald Trump’s executive orders as agreement by both political parties on the issue.
"Although these two elected officials are philosophically opposed, they are similar in approach, and yet they have both identified this as an ongoing issue and have offered a tangible approach to address the community portions," they wrote in the letter.
"Other Indiana cities like Bloomington and South Bend have begun to address this issue. Here, we are way behind."
One of the suggestions in the letter was to limit or be more selective in services provided to those suffering from homelessness.
Other suggestions include coordinating the work of non-profits receiving municipal funds and reducing encampment opportunities on public property.
After the release of the letter, Mayor Sharon Tucker released a statement touting the city’s recent efforts in this regard, including the hiring of the first Manager of Homeless Services in March.
"Under the leadership of Mayor Sharon Tucker and her administration, addressing the issue of homelessness has been and continues to be a top priority," the statement read. "Leaders within City government, as well as the nonprofit and private sectors, are actively working to address it with both compassion and urgency."
Mayor Tucker and her team have met with City Council regarding the homelessness challenge, and more meetings are scheduled...We welcome collaboration and support from all City Council members to identify additional resources that can provide effective and compassionate solutions for our community."
Officials are also working to convene an encampment task force as a way to move people from encampments to shelters and other services.
Copies of both letters can be found below.
Statement from City of Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker:
Under the leadership of Mayor Sharon Tucker and her administration, addressing the issue of homelessness has been and continues to be a top priority. Leaders within City government, as well as the nonprofit and private sectors, are actively working to address it with both compassion and urgency.
Mayor Tucker and her team have met with City Council regarding the homelessness challenge, and more meetings are scheduled.
The City’s first Manager of Homeless Services was hired in March and is developing a comprehensive, common-sense strategy to respond to the complex issue of homelessness. Also, Mayor Tucker’s Mental Health Commission was established earlier this year in partnership with City Council as part of the proactive efforts to help individuals and families in need.
The first part of our strategy includes convening an Encampment Task Force, which includes representatives from law enforcement, mental health providers, nonprofit organizations, street outreach teams, churches, the Parks and Recreation Department and more. This group has already begun meeting, sharing information, and working on ways to move individuals from encampments to shelters and other services.
The second step in the planning is getting as accurate a count of the unhoused as possible. It’s important to know the size and scope of the challenges so that an appropriate plan can be developed.
Next, City leaders are exploring the feasibility of a low- to zero-barrier day shelter, which can serve as a critical first step in moving people from encampments or the streets to shelter and services such as substance use treatment and mental health care. Low-barrier generally means the rules and screenings to enter a shelter are minimal; zero-barrier shelters allow people to enter as long as they are not violent or actively using substances on site.
The City’s comprehensive strategy will also include estimates for more shelter overnight beds and permanent supportive housing. These solutions will require considerable resources. Currently the City is pursuing matching funds from the State of Indiana’s Opioid Settlement dollars to support more shelter beds for individuals with substance use disorder.
We welcome collaboration and support from all City Council members to identify additional resources that can provide effective and compassionate solutions for our community.
Additional information:
The above information describes the City’s most recent response to finding long-term solutions to the challenges of homelessness, however it’s important to note that the City’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services (OHNS) has been actively working to increase access to affordable housing, as well as finding ways to serve those who are unhoused. For example, in the last five years, OHNS has used federal funds to support partners that have provided the following services:
- Rapid re-housing for 136 people
- Emergency shelter to 4,712 people experiencing homelessness
- Street outreach services to 5,756 people
- Case management to 5,010 people experiencing homelessness
- Homelessness prevention services to 276 people at risk of homelessness
- The addition of 37 shelter beds for women experiencing domestic violence or needing addictions treatment
- The addition of 35 emergency shelter beds for women who are homeless
- Housing for 80 people who were previously experiencing homelessness