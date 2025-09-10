Mid-decade redistricting proposal draws opponents to public meeting

Concerned Hoosiers gathered in a meeting room at the Allen County Public Library to share their thoughts on reports of additional redistricting of the Indiana congressional map.

The listening session Tuesday evening was convened by state representatives Phil Giaquinta and Kyle Miller.

The two Democrats told the audience about their efforts to push back against the proposal, which has yet to come to fruition.

Miller says that they would have welcomed hearing from anyone in favor of mid-decade redistricting.

But it didn’t happen.

"That was pretty much the consensus from last night's town hall was just that this isn't something that we should be doing, " Miller said. "This isn't what our focus should be at the moment.”

In 2023, the Coalition Hub for Advance Redistricting & Grassroots Engagement rated Indiana among the worst for partisan gerrymandering.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump began pushing Republican-controlled states to further gerrymander their House districts to provide a cushion for electoral control in 2026.

Governor Mike Braun has not committed to calling a special session on the issue. Earlier this week, voting rights groups delivered nearly 9,000 signatures against the proposal to Braun and others in leadership.