Allen County officials rededicate repaired courthouse cornerstone

Allen County officials rededicated the cornerstone of the historic Allen County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

The cornerstone was damaged in February 2024 in an act of vandalism.

The massive building at the center of Fort Wayne’s downtown was completed in 1902. It is made largely of Indiana limestone, with granite, white marble and stained glass. It also features intricate murals and sculptures throughout the building.

It was entered in the National Register of Historic Places in 1976. In 2003, it was declared a National Historic Landmark–the highest honor for a building.

The National Preservation Trust encouraged the Courthouse Preservation Trust to repair the damage to the cornerstone, but leave as much of the original stone as possible. The scar from the damage remains visible.

Commissioner Therese Brown said that the current county government inherited not just the building but its symbol of order and justice.

She said that the county takes that responsibility seriously.