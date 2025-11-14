© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Area mayors, city officials gather to talk about impacts of property tax cuts

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published November 14, 2025 at 7:05 PM EST
City of Huntington Mayor Richard Strick talks about the issues facing his small city in the wake of property tax reform.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
City of Huntington Mayor Richard Strick talks about the issues facing his small city in the wake of property tax reform.

Municipal leaders around the state have been gathering for discussions on how to deal with the budget shortfalls caused by Senate Enrolled Act 1.

While the bill may save homeowners a few hundred dollars each this year, it is taking a bite out of government and school budgets.

On Friday, the roundtable sponsored by AIM–Accelerate Indiana Municipalities–was in northeast Indiana.

Mayors from Butler to Wabash talked about how it was impacting funding choices from the cost of firetrucks and firefighters to keeping community pools open.

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel doesn’t believe what is happening is what Hoosiers signed up for.

And the uncertainty it is causing makes it hard for everyone to continue to do the things they need to do to build their communities.

“We're trying to be proactive about addressing those issues without really knowing what the true impact is going to be, because no one can tell us what the true impact is going to be.

Daniel says for now it is the job of municipal leaders to educate the public about what happened and why.
"So the challenges we have as elected officials is number one to educate the public about what the situation is, what kind of solutions we're trying to provide," he said. "And at the end of the day, what services we will or will not be able to provide to them with the dollars that we have available."

Officials then need to educate and advocate to legislators to make changes to the law as soon as possible.

"How we can change that, how we can provide tweaks and changes to that law that will then end up helping us provide the services we provide, and hopefully not hurt residents too much in the new system that they've created," Daniel said.
Tags
Government SB1property taxesProperty Tax Capmunicipal government
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
