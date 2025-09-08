The surprising freshwater jellyfish species that calls Indiana home

Indiana is home to a species of freshwater jellyfish, and now is the perfect time of year to find one.

Earlier this month, the Department of Natural Resources shared on Facebook that Craspedacusta sowerbii, or peach blossom jellyfish, are found in almost any lake, pond, river, and reservoir in the state.

According to DNR's nongame aquatic biologist Brant Fisher, these jellyfish have been in the U.S. for decades and have likely lived in Indiana longer than USGS sightings report.

"They probably could have gone unnoticed for a long time and, no doubt, got moved here unknowingly by people transporting water or were attached to something in it," he said.

Due to their small size and translucent body, these jellies are often hard to spot, being only the size of a dime. They primarily feed on zooplankton, though little is known about their activity patterns or impact on their ecosystem.

Despite having stingers, the DNR says the jellyfish are harmless to humans.

Afternoons and evenings in late summer are the best times to spot one, but their sightings are irregular. The jellyfish will appear on the surface and are more likely to be visible in clear, calm waters.

In the Facebook post, Hoosiers report seeing the jellyfish in various Indiana bodies of water, including Dogwood Lake, Lawrence Lake, Blue Springs Quarry, Lake Wawasee, and more.

Fisher says you can find them "almost anywhere in Indiana," though they're only in their adult stage for a few months out of the year.

More information can be found on DNR's website.

