Indiana DNR asks for help spotting the non-native Mediterranean gecko

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources needs the public’s help with tracking the presence of the Mediterranean gecko throughout the state.

Sightings of the spotted little reptile have been confirmed around the state including Lafayette, Vincennes, and Indianapolis.

The DNR is currently working to confirm a report of the lizard in Allen County.

The Mediterranean gecko is not native to Indiana and won’t survive the winter without access to heated buildings.

While it is not considered invasive, it is the most widespread exotic lizard in the U.S. They likely got here hitchhiking on shipments, according to the DNR.

The geckos originated in the Mediterranean region of Europe and northern Africa. Only about 5 inches long, they are tan or pink with brown blotches on their body, warty skin, banded tail and large, bulging eyes with vertical pupils.

They are most active at night, and can often be observed near outdoor lights.

To report a Mediterranean gecko sighting, send the location, preferably with photographs to HerpSurvey@dnr.IN.gov.