Parkview, Notre Dame collaborate on AI solutions to rural health problems

Parkview Health and the University of Notre Dame are partnering together, with help from a development fund, to create an AI-enabled solution to improve health care in rural communities.

Notre Dame’s RISE – or Responsible, Inclusive, Safe, and Ethical – AI conference and the Health AI Forum have been exploring the intersection of rural health and artificial intelligence.

Some of the barriers in rural areas include provider shortages, travel distance, and higher rates of chronic diseases.

Parkview’s senior vice president of community impact Dr. Sarah GiaQuinta says the project could help make a real difference for patients in underserved rural areas.

“How do we work together?," she said. "How do we use this incredible investment in partnership with Notre Dame to figure out innovative ways to promote healthcare access.”

Money for the project will come from the 1842 Fund, and those behind it hope that the investment will lead to the launch of two startups in 2026.

According to a press release, the 1842 Fund is an inception, pre-seed and seed venture capital fund anchored by the University of Notre Dame and managed by Alloy Partners.