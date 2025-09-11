Field Notes: September 11, 2025

It's already Week 4 of the high school football season, if you can believe it. Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette walks us through Northrup's hot start, look into some key matchups this weekend, and check in on girls' soccer.

The TinCaps season has come to an end, and broadcast and media relations manager Jaden Taylor joins us over Zoom to reflect on the year, while looking ahead to Parkview Field events in the fall and winter as well as an early glimpse at 2026.

Zach closes with notes on the Colts, Fever, and more, with a little help from Indiana Public Broadcasting's Samantha Horton.