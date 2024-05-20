Northeast Indiana Now: May 20, 2024

Richard Sanchez starts us off with everything we need to know about Rohli Booker, who was selected to succeed now-Mayor Sharon Tucker in representing Fort Wayne's 6th District on City Council.

WBOI's Tony Sandleben has more on two Legacy projects that were added to Allen County's bicentennial celebration.

You'll also hear more about former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley earning nearly a quarter of the Indiana vote, despite dropping out of the race months ago.