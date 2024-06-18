Northeast Indiana Now: June 18, 2024

Richard Sanchez starts us off with more on Antonette Payne, who was chosen for the vacant 4th district FWCS school board seat, ending the political shuffle caused by Mayor Tom Henry's death.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on the two top Indiana Republican Party officials that will step down from their positions next week.

Abigail Ruhman has more on how community organizations in central Indiana helped relieve millions of dollars in medical debt for over a hundred thousand Hoosiers.