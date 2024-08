Zach Bernard starts things off with the details of newly-released body cam footage related to the police-action shooting of Gawon Benson on the campus of PFW in July.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman brings us the latest on a court ruling related to the Healthy Indiana Plan, or HIP.

Loretta Rush has been reappointed to serve another five-year term as the Chief Justice of Indiana's Supreme Court.