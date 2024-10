Richard Sanchez starts this week off with the latest on GM laying off more than 250 part-time workers in Fort Wayne.

Tony Sandleben reports on the Allen County Commissioners approving the "legal" kickoff to jail construction.

WBOI's Ella Abbott and Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman check in on Indiana's gubernatorial candidates.

Kara Hackett from The Local has the notable events of the week.