© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: October 15, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published October 15, 2024 at 1:25 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Richard Sanchez starts this edition off with more on the newly-announced $45 million riverfront project in Fort Wayne.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman reports on FSSA increasing its monthly Medicaid waiver waitlist invitations, though some Hoosiers will still have to wait months.

In the first of three separate conversations with Indiana's gubernatorial candidates, Brandon Smith spoke with GOP candidate Mike Braun about their most pressing issues of the race.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
See stories by Richard Sanchez