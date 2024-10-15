Northeast Indiana Now: October 15, 2024

Richard Sanchez starts this edition off with more on the newly-announced $45 million riverfront project in Fort Wayne.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman reports on FSSA increasing its monthly Medicaid waiver waitlist invitations, though some Hoosiers will still have to wait months.

In the first of three separate conversations with Indiana's gubernatorial candidates, Brandon Smith spoke with GOP candidate Mike Braun about their most pressing issues of the race.