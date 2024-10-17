Northeast Indiana Now: October 17, 2024
Richard Sanchez starts us off with more on community stakeholders celebrating the halfway point in the construction of The Elex at Electric Works.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on Attorney General Todd Rokita threatening St. Joseph and Lake County sheriffs with lawsuits over alleged immigration policies.
Rebecca Thiele shares more on fears among consumer advocates that big data centers would raise electric bills and prolong fossil fuels.