Northeast Indiana Now: October 17, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published October 17, 2024 at 12:47 PM EDT
Richard Sanchez starts us off with more on community stakeholders celebrating the halfway point in the construction of The Elex at Electric Works.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on Attorney General Todd Rokita threatening St. Joseph and Lake County sheriffs with lawsuits over alleged immigration policies.

Rebecca Thiele shares more on fears among consumer advocates that big data centers would raise electric bills and prolong fossil fuels.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
