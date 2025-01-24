Northeast Indiana Now: January 24, 2025
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith gives us the latest on a bill that would require law enforcement to notify federal immigration officials if they believe an arrestee is undocumented.
A bill approved by a Senate committee seeks to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from state agencies, educational institutions, and state-funded organizations.
Julia Meek speaks with local artists John Weber and Adrian Gunther about their new children's book, Hiccup Ben.