Northeast Indiana Now: January 24, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published January 24, 2025 at 12:42 PM EST
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith gives us the latest on a bill that would require law enforcement to notify federal immigration officials if they believe an arrestee is undocumented.

A bill approved by a Senate committee seeks to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from state agencies, educational institutions, and state-funded organizations.

Julia Meek speaks with local artists John Weber and Adrian Gunther about their new children's book, Hiccup Ben.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
