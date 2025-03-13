Northeast Indiana Now: March 13, 2025
Zach Bernard fills in again for Richard Sanchez.
He starts us off with more on a partnership between the Allen County Public Library and Fort Wayne Community Schools to create new library cards.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on the status of a bill that would allow school board candidates to declare a party on the ballot.
Rebecca Thiele has more on two new executive orders from Governor Mike Braun and their potential impact on the environment.