Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: March 13, 2025

By Zach Bernard
Published March 13, 2025 at 4:25 PM EDT
Zach Bernard fills in again for Richard Sanchez.

He starts us off with more on a partnership between the Allen County Public Library and Fort Wayne Community Schools to create new library cards.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on the status of a bill that would allow school board candidates to declare a party on the ballot.

Rebecca Thiele has more on two new executive orders from Governor Mike Braun and their potential impact on the environment.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
