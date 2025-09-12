© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Allen County officials warn of scam

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published September 12, 2025 at 3:05 PM EDT
Scam emails such as this one are making the rounds, purporting to be from official Allen County and City of Fort Wayne offices.
Screenshot
/
Provided by Allen County government
Scam emails such as this one are making the rounds, purporting to be from official Allen County and City of Fort Wayne offices.

Fort Wayne and Allen County government officials are warning of a persistent scam targeting area residents with official-looking invoices that appear to come from the Department of Planning Services.

According to press releases, these invoices are attached to emails sent to individuals with applications pending before the Board of Zoning Appeals.

The fake invoices, emails, and letters are well-researched, and often using actual hearing dates, petition identification numbers and project addresses.

They also include an image of either the official seal of the City of Fort Wayne, or that of Allen County.

The invoices include specific dollar amounts for items like agenda inclusion and public hearing scheduling.

County officials say they never send invoices by email, nor do they request payment via a wire transfer.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
