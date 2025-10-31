Fort Wayne Youtheatre presents 'Creepy Classics' for WBOI's 2025 Halloween Special

WBOI is proud to once again partner with Fort Wayne Youtheatre to bring you their annual Halloween Tales showcase.

In this year's "Creepy Classics," you'll hear performances of Roald Dahl's "The Hitchhiker" and W.W. Jacobs' "The Monkey's Paw." The performances were recorded and produced at the University of St. Francis, and provided to us by the Youtheatre.

Halloween Tales is directed by Jim Matusik. Delilah Zamora serves as the program announcer. This year's cast includes Zamora, Gabby Aldridge, Ava Leist, Carey Clark, Kayla Grube, and Elijah Perez.

This special originally aired on WBOI Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

Disclosure: Fort Wayne Youtheatre has been a financial supporter of WBOI.