Introducing Field Notes from WBOI, a new weekly sports podcast

WBOI’s Zach Bernard will sit down with Victoria Jacobson, sports reporter for The Journal Gazette, every Thursday to discuss the latest in Northeast Indiana athletics in a new podcast and on-air mini show called Field Notes beginning today.

Field Notes will also regularly leave the studio behind to report on sports happenings around the state in a way that only public broadcasting can. From schools, to the minor leagues, and even the pros, this new audio experience will keep you up to date.

Field Notes airs Thursday mornings during Morning edition at 7:44 and in the afternoon during All Things Considered at 4:44. WBOI.org, Spotify and Apple Podcasts subscribers will get new episodes the same day.

