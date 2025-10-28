Join WBOI & Fort Wayne Youtheatre For "Creepy Classics" this Friday

WBOI and Fort Wayne Youtheatre have once again partnered to bring this year's "Halloween Tales" adaptations to the airwaves. The one hour special airs Friday, October 31st at 7 p.m.

This year's Youtheatre production is dubbed Creepy Classics, featuring performances of two spooky favorites: Roald Dahl's "The Hitchhiker" and W.W. Jacobs' "The Monkey's Paw."

WBOI's Zach Bernard will close the hour with a selection of Halloween songs, leading into this week's edition of Friday Vibe with Bill Forsythe at 8 p.m. This American Life returns to its usual time slot next week.