Join WBOI & Fort Wayne Youtheatre For "Creepy Classics" this Friday

89.1 WBOI | By Zach Bernard
Published October 28, 2025 at 10:29 AM EDT
Youtheatre performers in the studio recording this year's performances of "Halloween Tales."
Fort Wayne Youtheatre
Youtheatre performers in the studio recording this year's performances of "Halloween Tales."

WBOI and Fort Wayne Youtheatre have once again partnered to bring this year's "Halloween Tales" adaptations to the airwaves. The one hour special airs Friday, October 31st at 7 p.m.

This year's Youtheatre production is dubbed Creepy Classics, featuring performances of two spooky favorites: Roald Dahl's "The Hitchhiker" and W.W. Jacobs' "The Monkey's Paw."

WBOI's Zach Bernard will close the hour with a selection of Halloween songs, leading into this week's edition of Friday Vibe with Bill Forsythe at 8 p.m. This American Life returns to its usual time slot next week.
Station News HalloweenWBOI Presents
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
