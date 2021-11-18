A year later, a 6-year-old girl is reunited with her teddy bear

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A 6-year-old girl was reunited with her teddy bear. Naomi got the bear when she was adopted from Ethiopia. They traveled together to Rwanda, Croatia and Greece. But last year, she lost him along a trail in Glacier National Park. A ranger found the teddy in the snow after dark, and months later, a family friend spotted him sitting in that ranger's truck. The ranger said he just couldn't bear to throw teddy away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.