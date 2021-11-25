Florida family fined for putting Christmas decorations up too early.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Sure, it's Thanksgiving, but some of you out there can't contain your Christmas spirit. I've seen the evidence - Christmas lights on houses and Santa decorations in front yards already. One Florida family is paying the price, though, for their early holiday cheer. They've been fined by their homeowner's association. The family said they had no idea it was against the rules to put lights up before Thanksgiving. I don't want to take sides here, but can't we just call them turkey lights? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.