Acknowledging layoffs at NPR

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

We want to take a moment now to acknowledge what a difficult week it has been here at NPR. As an organization, we are losing around 10% of our staff.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

And that includes several of the people who have worked tirelessly to bring you ALL THINGS CONSIDERED for years.

CHANG: Now, other news organizations are reporting on what's happening here, and we will have that for you, too.

KELLY: NPR's media reporter David Folkenflik will join us tomorrow, once layoff announcements are largely complete, and we can bring you a more fulsome story about what is going on and what's to come.

CHANG: And throughout it all, we remain committed to our deeply held mission to serve the public in partnership with our member stations. Thank you all out there for listening.

