© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Stand for independent news. Protect public voices. Save Your WBOI. Here’s how.

FWCS partnership to bring childcare to all district elementary schools

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published May 10, 2025 at 9:38 AM EDT
Rebecca Green
/
Northeast Indiana Public Radio/WBOI

Fort Wayne Community Schools will be providing before and after school childcare for all elementary students, in a new partnership to address family needs.

Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, FWCS will be partnering with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne and Champions of Greater Fort Wayne to provide registered childcare services at schools across the district.

Mitch Sheppard works in public and private partnerships at the district. She said this new collaboration is the next step in childcare that’s already been provided.

“We’re working toward a vision where literally all means all," Sheppard said. "We had some great programs going on before with the Y, we had some great programs going on before with Champions. But, this year, we’re taking it wall-to-wall and we’re making sure that all children have access.”

She said most families in the FWCS system, according to census data, don’t have one parent available to be home and many of those families need a continuum of care.

Childcare will be offered before school from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., after school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as extended pre-K care for half-day programs. Care will also be offered during winter, spring and summer breaks.
Tags
Education Fort Wayne Community SchoolsFWCSchildcare
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott