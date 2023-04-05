New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern leaves parliament

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

A worrier - that is how former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described herself in a farewell speech today.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JACINDA ARDERN: Some might say the worst possible character trait to have as a politician, or the best depending on how you cut it.

KELLY: Her message - you can be anxious, sensitive and kind and be an effective leader.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ARDERN: And not only can you be here, you can lead just like me.

ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:

Ardern stepped down as prime minister earlier this year, but remained a member of Parliament. Now she says goodbye to the chamber and to politics.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ARDERN: I've always believed this to be a place where you can make a difference. I leave knowing that to be true.

FLORIDO: Ardern joined the New Zealand House of Representatives 15 years ago when she was just 28 years old. At the time, she was its youngest member.

KELLY: In today's speech, she touted her wins and losses over the years, like the crises she oversaw - a domestic terror attack, a volcanic eruption, a pandemic.

FLORIDO: And she made a point to talk about one issue in particular.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ARDERN: Climate change is a crisis. It is upon us. And so one of the very few things I will ask of this House on my departure is that you please take the politics out of climate change.

FLORIDO: Ardern also touched on her struggle to conceive a child.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ARDERN: I had not long experienced a failed IVF round when I became leader of the Labour Party. I thought that I had found myself on a path that meant I wouldn't be a mother. Rather than process that, I campaigned to become prime minister...

(LAUGHTER)

ARDERN: ...A rather good distraction as far as they go. Imagine my surprise when a couple of months later I discovered I was pregnant.

KELLY: Ardern made history when she brought baby Neve to the U.N. General Assembly 3 months after birth. So it was only fitting that Neve, who is now 4 years old, was in the public galleries watching and listening to her mom's farewell to politics.

