Brewers fans who won a raffle used winnings to add to their family

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. At a baseball game, you'd be considered lucky if you caught a home run. A Milwaukee couple who attended the Brewers home opener last April wound up with a baby. Erin Murphy and her wife, Cassie, entered a raffle and won 18,000 bucks, which happened to be almost exactly what they needed for a round of in-vitro fertilization. Fast forward to this past February. They welcomed their son, Fozzy (ph), to the world. And this week, he attended his very first Milwaukee Brewers game. It's MORNING EDITION.