The 'School of Rock' band is getting back together

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "SCHOOL OF ROCK")

JACK BLACK: (As Dewey Finn, singing) Baby, we was making straight A's.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The "School Of Rock" band is reuniting to stick it to the man.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "SCHOOL OF ROCK")

BLACK: (As Dewey Finn) It's a rare blood disease - Stickitothemaniosis (ph).

INSKEEP: In the 2003 movie, Jack Black played a wannabe rocker who takes a gig as a fifth-grade substitute teacher. Black says he and the actors who played the fifth-graders, now in their 30s, are getting the band back together, and they're promising to share pictures of their jam session on social media. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.