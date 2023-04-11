It's National Pet Day, so show your pet some love

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. If you are among the 66% of American households that lives with a pet, it's your day - or rather, it's the pet's day. You guessed it, it's National Pet Day. Animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige founded the day back in 2006 to encourage adoption. But studies show life with a pet doesn't just benefit the animal. Pet companions lower blood pressure and stress in their humans. So show your furry or scaly friend extra love today. It's MORNING EDITION.