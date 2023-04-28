Department of Workforce Development head resigns, Holcomb appoints new commissioner

The current commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development is resigning after less than a year in the position.

David Adams was appointed as the new DWD commissioner last August. Adams was formerly the chief innovation officer at the University of Cincinnati. During his time there, he launched the 1819 Innovation Hub – connecting businesses and education.

He also worked as the executive director of the Indiana Public Retirement System from 2005 to 2007.

After stepping down from his position, he will now assume a role as an at-large board member in the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new appointee, Richard Paulk, joined the agency in January as chief administrative officer. Paulk has experience in the private sector as a leader in finance and operations in industries including redevelopment and employment.

Paulk will take over as commissioner on May 15.

