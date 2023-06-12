EPA aims to ban a cancer-causing chemical found in Franklin, Martinsville and other sites

One of the chemicals thought to be responsible for rare cancers in Franklin and Martinsville could get banned in most settings. The Environmental Protection Agency wants to phase out the use of PCE — a chemical used in dry cleaning, products like brake cleaners and brake pad glue, and some industrial processes.

Exposure to the chemical can damage the nervous system and cause cancer over time. Chris Nidel is a chemical engineer and an environmental attorney who represents some Franklin residents.

He said pollution from PCE has been widespread — especially when thinking about something like dry cleaning that’s often closer to residential areas.

“You have dry cleaners that are in apartment buildings, you have workplace exposures for the dry cleaners themselves — which which don't feel necessarily like an industrial setting that we might think of where we're getting exposed to chemicals that can cause cancer. And again, you have people that are exposed with their dry cleaning when they take it home and they put it in a closet and that the chemicals can concentrate in the air inside the home," Nidel said.

PCE has been found at more than 20 Superfund sites in Indiana on the EPA’s national priorities list.

READ MORE: EPA announces cleanup plan for polluted water, soil in Martinsville

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including this series on climate change and solutions.

Nidel said PCE was actually created to be a safer alternative to another cancer-causing chemical, TCE. He said such alternatives are often chemically similar to what they're meant to replace and can cause the same health problems. But Nidel said industry doesn’t have to prove that these alternatives are safe — only that there’s a lack of evidence to show harm.

“And then it takes 20, 30, 40, 50 years for the evidence of its harm to develop, which all of that evidence of harm means that people have suffered and died as a result of the use of those chemicals without the information," he said.

The EPA has proposed a rule to phase out most uses of PCE in two years and ban it in dry cleaning in the next decade. PCE could still be used in some industrial processes, but companies would have to follow strict rules to prevent workers from breathing in the chemical or getting it on their skin.

The public has about 60 days to comment on the proposed rule.

The EPA was poised to ban some uses of TCE as well, but that effort was stalled during the Trump administration.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.